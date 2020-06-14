Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library will re-open Monday, following county guidelines

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library will re-open tomorrow, June 15, after getting the OK from the county.

That’s of course with some guidelines.

Communications and Marketing Director for the library, Diana Friend, says only 225 people will be allowed inside at a time.

People will be required to wear a mask and provided one if they don’t have one.

Social distancing reminders are posted around the building and computers will be assigned to use for an hour and a half.

Friend says books and CDs are taped off and can not be touched by the public.

Instead, she says an employee will get items for people.

“One of the big concerns is keeping our collections as clean and non-contaminated as possible. And with that, we can’t have you know thousands of hands touching things at this point,” Friend said.

She says employees will wear a mask and gloves while working and the library will close three hours earlier each day for extra cleaning.

Friend says they will still offer curbside pick up if you’re not quite ready to go in and the Millenial Café will also re-open on Monday for carryout only.