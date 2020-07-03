Topeka shooting investigation leads to officer shooting attacking dog

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A dog attacked a Topeka police officer Friday morning while investigating a shooting, according to the department.

Police arrived at a house on 103 SE Market St. to investigate a domestic dispute after a man showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. When they arrived, a dog jumped out of an open window of the home and bit one officer. The officer then shot and killed the dog in defense, according to the Topeka Police Department.

The injured officer was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police are currently on scene investigating.

This is a developing story.