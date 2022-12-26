TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person has been hospitalized with life-threatening wounds after being shot in Central Topeka.

An update released by Donna Eubanks with the TPD’s Criminal Investigations Bureau at 9:52 p.m. reports that the shooting has been ruled as a suicide and that no further information will be put out.

Lieutenant Ron Ekis with the Topeka Police Department said that around 7:29 p.m. on Monday night police were sent to the 2000 block of Southwest 10th Ave. after receiving a report of a gun being fired. Officers found a victim with a gunshot wound considered to be life-threatening. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, consider calling the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or 988 for the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. To visit the Kansas Suicide Prevention Resource Center, click here.