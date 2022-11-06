TOPEKA (KSNT) – The victim of a shooting in Topeka was taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening wounds on Saturday.

The Topeka Police Department reports that around 2:06 p.m. on Nov. 5 they were sent to a Topeka hospital after receiving information on an adult male being dropped off with a gunshot wound. The victim’s wounds were not considered life-threatening.

Officers also received reports of gunshots around 2:02 p.m. for the area of Southeast 18th Street and Southeast Hudson Boulevard. It is not known if the two incidents are related and officers are still investigating the circumstances of both incidents.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is encouraged to email telltpd@topeka.org or reach out to the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400. Anonymous tips can also be sent by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007. You can also make tips online at www.p3tips.com/128.