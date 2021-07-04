Topeka shooting suspect charged with first-degree murder

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One suspect has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after a shooting Saturday night in Topeka.

The 21-year-old suspect Daisha Butler is charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery.

Topeka Police officers were called to the 1100 block of SW Clay Street around 10:30 p.m. Saturday on reports of a shooting victim needing assistance. The victim was taken to a local hospital. Officers conducted an investigation, leading to the arrest of Butler on Sunday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at (785) 368-9400. To make an anonymous tip, call Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007 or use this link.