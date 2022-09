TOPEKA (KSNT) – The person killed in an early morning shooting in Topeka has been identified.

According to the Topeka Police Department, KeShawn Ivy, 24, of Topeka, was the victim of a shooting that happened at 7:03 a.m. on Sept. 1 in the 1100 block of SW Lincoln. The investigation into the death of Ivy is ongoing at this time.

The TPD has not released any information related to their search for a suspect.