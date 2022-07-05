TOPEKA (KSNT) – The victim of an early morning shooting in Topeka has been identified by the Topeka Police Department.

Louis Cantrell, 39, of Topeka, was killed in a shooting that occurred at 12:51 a.m. on July 5, in Topeka. The TPD have not released any information regarding potential suspects.

Police responded to a call of a shooting in the area of the 200 block of Southeast Lawrence Street. Upon arrival, they found Cantrell suffering from a gunshot wound. Cantrell was taken via ambulance to a local hospital where medical personnel pronounced that Cantrell had died.