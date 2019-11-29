Topeka shoppers line up for Black Friday sales

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – People lined up this morning outside Topeka stores to get their Black Friday shopping started early.

The staff at Menards in Topeka have been preparing for the big day for the past two weeks. The line of customers wrapped all the way from the entrance to the parking lot before doors opened at 6:00 a.m.

Academy Sports and Outdoors also saw a large turnout, with its own lines outside the storefront early in the morning.

Researchers report Black Friday has evolved from a single event to a multi-day event. Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday is the busiest shopping weekend of the year with 165.3 million people likely to shop, according to the National Retail Federation.

The federation estimated almost 115 million people will be shopping on Black Friday both in-store and online. They also expect retail sales for November and December to top out at $730 billion, a four percent increase from last year.