Topeka ‘Shrine Bowl’ now nationally recognized

TOPEKA (KSNT) — The Shrine Bowl is an annual event that all Topekans know about, and now the entirety of the nation knows about it too.

Sports Destination Magazine awarded last year’s Shrine Bowl event with a Champion Award. Last year’s event was a huge football game that was held in Topeka at Washburn University.

Events are only awarded this type of award when they have a positive impact on the community with revenue and tourism. Typically, more than 6,000 people come out to this annual event, but because of COVID-19 last year, only an estimated 1,500 could come.

However, the event still had a large impact. With all of the proceeds raised during the game going to the Shriners Hospital for Children.

“Really, sports and sports tourism were the only things that kept our city alive with respect to hotels and people coming through,” Mike Bell, the vice president of sports sales and marketing for Visit Topeka, said.

Bell says the 2023 Shrine Bowl will be something you’ll want to mark your calendars for because it will be the 50th anniversary of the event. It is scheduled to take place July 23rd in Pittsburg.