TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County Parks and Recreation has announced that the Shunga Trail will be closed for construction at Gage Blvd. starting on March 7.

A detour will be posted to direct pedestrians and bicyclists to use the rapid beacon flashing crosswalk on Gage Blvd. to the north of the entrance to Felker Park. The sidewalk along the east side of Gage Blvd. leads south to the Shunga Trail.

The underpass beneath Gage Blvd. will be rerouted to ensure the safety of pedestrians by improving the line of sight between Felker Park and Crestview Park and by straightening the path of the trail to soften the curves. The lighting beneath the bridge will also be enhanced.

If you have any questions regarding this closure, contact Chris Curtis, the project manager and park planner, at 785-251-6877 or by email at chris.curtis@snco.us.