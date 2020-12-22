Topeka singer is counting down to Christmas with videos

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka man is entertaining this year with a video countdown till Christmas.

Kyle Moreland has been performing holiday concerts for charity for 15 years. Interrupted this year by the pandemic Moreland took his concerts virtual, creating a countdown of videos that can be viewed on his Facebook page.

“The Christmas concerts kept growing and I’ve always loved Christmas,” Moreland said. “I saw it as a way to jump into that love.”

The online videos this year are Moreland’s gift to others.

“I saw it as a gift to my friends and family,” Moreland said.

Moreland encourages people to give back to others if they enjoy his videos.

“If the videos bring you joy, find a place to give back,” Moreland said.