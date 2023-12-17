TOPEKA (KSNT) — The holiday season usually means more customers for businesses. While those customers bring in more income, the extra dough doesn’t come easy. It takes hard work to beat the holiday rush.

“A big part of it is knowing when the downtime is and getting here early to find the stuff we need to stock, so that way we just stay stocked throughout the day,” “The Toy Store” Manger Ken Helsper said.

A completely different business had a similar reply.

“I’d say [we are] 2 to 4 times more busy than normal,” Gayla’s Cookies Owner Gayla Kirk said. “We just keep busy every day trying to keep track of what we sold and making sure we are stocked up so we have enough for everybody.”

Along with dealing with a constantly changing business flow and different needs for each customer, local businesses have their hands full during the holiday season.