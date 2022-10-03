TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 7th annual Public Safety Trunk or Treat is coming to Evergy Plaza in downtown Topeka on Halloween night.

The Topeka Police Department and other local first responders announced Monday that the event would take place on Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. along 7th Street between S. Kansas Avenue and S.E. Quincy Street.

Beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 31, officers will start closing S. Kansas Ave. between 6th and 7 the Street, and S.E. 7th Street between S. Kansas Avenue and S.E. Quincy Street.

Those participating in the event this year include:

Topeka Police Department

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office

Topeka Fire Department

American Medical Response

Kansas Highway Patrol

Topeka Public Schools Police Department

Shawnee County Park Police

Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office

Shawnee County Department of Corrections

Shawnee County Emergency Management

Topeka Police Department Citizens Academy Ambassadors

Topeka Police Department Explorer Post

Shawnee County Crime Stoppers

Shawnee County Parks + Recreation

Volunteers in Police Service

Parking will be available on City streets and at nearby garages, according to a release.