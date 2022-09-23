The naming contest for one of the city’s snow plows is officially open. Find out how you can participate by looking below.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new contest has opened in Topeka to name one of the city’s 72,000-pound snowplows.

According to the City of Topeka’s Street Division, the contest is open now through to Friday, Oct. 7 at 5 p.m. The rules for the contest are as follows:

One entry per adult or child

Entries must be 15 characters or less, including spaces between words

Once the contest has ended, a panel consisting of three members of the city’s Street Division will review and select their favorite entry. The author’s name and winning entry will be announced on the city’s social media accounts and through traditional media in mid-October.

The snow plow’s new name will be mounted on a metal sign and attached to the unit. The contest can be found online by clicking here.