TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka has announced that the name has been chosen for a snow plow and that a city-wide winter operations dry-run will be held later this month.

The dry run is expected to take place on Monday, Oct. 24, to test equipment and ensure operations are running smoothly in preparation for winter months, according to City of Topeka Director of Communications Gretchen Spiker. Snow plow crews can be expected to be seen driving along their routes as if they were working in snowy weather.

The city will also reveal the name of the snow plow chosen during a community contest from September, according to Spiker. A total of 131 responses were received for the contest. The name was decided upon by a three-member panel from the city’s street division.