TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department (TPD) announced on social media it will be conducting sobriety checkpoints at various locations around the capital city.

Sobriety checkpoints will begin Thursday, Dec. 6 at 10:30 p.m. through to Friday, Dec. 8 at 2:30 a.m.

Checkpoints will be held in the following locations:

• 4300 block of Southwest Topeka Boulevard

• 900 block of Northwest Topeka Boulevard

• 200 block of Southwest Gage Boulevard

• 2500 block of Wanamaker Road

• 1100 block of Southeast 29th Street

