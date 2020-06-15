Topeka Soccer Club holds first camp of the summer

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Soccer Club had its pre-tryout camp on Monday, where players were able to show coaches their skills.

For the most part, the camp looked the same, but the club has had to make a few changes because of the coronavirus.

The soccer players who were at Monday’s camp have been eager to get off the couch at home and back on the field for soccer camp at the Sunflower Soccer Association in Topeka.

“Kinda boring cause you don’t get to see anyone. it’s really fun cause you get to talk to them and see what they’ve been doing,” soccer player Brynlee Best said.

The Topeka Soccer club is following Shawnee County’s phase 3 guidelines for sports and summer camps.

In phase 3, no more than 45 people can be in a group and no more than 2,000 people can be at a venue at a time.

They don’t have to wear a mask, but the director of the club, Alex Delaney, said they’re still encouraging social distancing when possible and won’t be having any scrimmages just yet.

“We have no contact, or limited contact rules so we can play a little bit but not anything with a lot of contact like scrimmages and games,” Delaney said. “But we can still do plenty of passing, dribbling, shooting, and other fun stuff on the field.”

He said the Topeka Soccer Club is hoping to have another skills camp later this year, but will continue to watch for updates from the county before they make any decisions.

The tryouts will be held this weekend starting June 19.

