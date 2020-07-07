Topeka South Rotary donates $1,500 in gift cards to Topeka 501 schools

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka South Rotary donated over $1,500 to the Topeka 501 School District on Tuesday.

The money was donated in the form of 45 Walmart gift cards, in lieu of the Sole Mates program that could not go on this year. The program started in 2012 as a way to give students in need of well-fitted shoes the chance to pick out a new pair with the Rotary Club.

“With COVID, that changed everything,” said Jamie Stafford, the Topeka South Rotary Sole Mates Chair. “With not being able to meet at the store one-on-one with kids, we had money that we needed to use up, and we wanted to continue our partnership with USD 501.”

Stafford says the biggest need the school district expressed was basic items, so the gift cards will serve as an opportunity for these families to buy school supplies and any other essential items they require.

Each gift card has $35 on it. The school social workers will determine how to distribute the gift cards.