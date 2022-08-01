TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local sports facility is getting ready for its grand opening.

Powerhouse Athletics opens its doors to Topeka this Sunday. They offer field time for athletes and teams in the community. The facility includes batting cages and turf fields for all sports.

“Having a locally owned sports facility here I think will give more opportunity for kids to work on what they want to work on, and enjoy the sports that they play,” said the owner of Power Athletics, Cori Morris.

The indoor facility allows athletes to still practice during severe weather. Powerhouse Athletics will open to the public Sunday, August 7, at 1 p.m.