Topeka St. Jude Dream Home to feature special outdoor lighting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Construction is shaping up at this year’s Topeka St. Jude Dream Home. This week builders are tackling mechanical projects like plumbing, electricity, heating and air.

Builder Mark Boling said he’s excited about some outdoor lighting that will be new to the St. Jude Dream Home this year.

“They have some really great outdoor lighting that changes colors,” Boling said. “You can have Christmas lights or you can have it the Chiefs color when the games are on.”

Boling said he was approached by the producers of the lighting at the Topeka Home Show. He said they were interested in donating the lighting to the dream home.

This year’s home is located at 6208 SW 46th Ct.

It will have four bedrooms, three baths and is expected to be 3,200 square feet.

People will have a chance to start reserving tickets to win the St. Jude Dream Home in the next few months. The home will be given away live on KSNT News this summer.