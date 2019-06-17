Topeka standoff suspect arrested after police found him with dead mother

Topeka police are investigating a woman’s death following a standoff with her son.

David E. Wood Jr., 45, of Topeka, faces charges of interference with a law enforcement officer after police say he held them in a standoff for five hours Sunday evening.

Officers are awaiting an autopsy to determine how Kyong “Carol” Wood died, before determining whether additional charges will be filed. A Topeka police spokeswoman told KSNT News officers are investigating the 69-year-old’s death as suspicious.

Several police teams and negotiators got David Wood out around 5 p.m. Sunday after firing tear gas into the home at 15th and Tyler.

