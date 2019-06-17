Topeka standoff suspect arrested after police found him with dead mother Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Topeka police are investigating a woman's death following a standoff with her son.

David E. Wood Jr., 45, of Topeka, faces charges of interference with a law enforcement officer after police say he held them in a standoff for five hours Sunday evening.

Officers are awaiting an autopsy to determine how Kyong "Carol" Wood died, before determining whether additional charges will be filed. A Topeka police spokeswoman told KSNT News officers are investigating the 69-year-old's death as suspicious.

Several police teams and negotiators got David Wood out around 5 p.m. Sunday after firing tear gas into the home at 15th and Tyler.

Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com. We value your input.