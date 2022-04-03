TOPEKA (KSNT) – With only one victory standing in the way of calling themselves NCAA Champions, you may be wondering where and when to pick up your Jayhawk gear if they do bring home the title.

The manager of Academy Sports and Outdoors in Topeka said while they couldn’t show the new merchandise quite yet, they they’ve received a good amount of stock if KU wins. That includes championship t-shirts, koozies, hats and window stickers.

“When the Jayhawks win, the next morning when we open at 9 we’ll be ready with all of the gear,” operations manager Joseph Uttinger said. “It’ll be out and ready for sale.”

Aside from Chiefs Superbowl gear, he said there hasn’t been a sporting event of this caliber in the last couple of years. With the uncertainty of COVID-19 over the past two years, he said it’s especially meaningful that KU is doing well.

“It means things are getting back to normal, people are getting out, they’re wanting to buy the gear, they’re wanting to support the Jayhawks, they’re wanting to come to the store,” Uttinger said. “It’s good, we love it.”