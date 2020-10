TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A fire at 800 SE Rice Road just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday night caused more than $6,000 of damage.

The Topeka Fire Department fought the fire from the deck.

All the residents of the house were able to escape before the fire department arrived.

By keeping the fire contained firefighters were able to put down the fire quickly.

A preliminary investigation indicates the cause of the fire as accidental, more likely

than not associated with the malfunction of a generator.