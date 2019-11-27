Topeka students gifted new shoes for the holidays

TOPEKA, Kan. – Christmas is here a little early for some local kids, thanks to a local non-profit.

The Rotary Club of Topeka donated new tennis shoes to kids in need at State Street Elementary school.

More than 35 students were fitted for new shoes that they got to pick out themselves.

KSNT News talked to a school counselor who said that events like these are especially helpful for parents during the holidays.

“This is just so important around this time of year because we do have parents who work so hard, they try so hard,” school counselor Hayley Van Amburg said. “They might be working a couple of jobs and you know, when it comes down to it, they have to make a choice on what they’re spending their money on.”

Organizers bought the shoes one size up so that students could fit into them during the rest of the school year.