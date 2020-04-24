Topeka students making masks for local medical workers

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Some local students are giving back to essential workers in the community.

Students in the Topeka Public Schools District are making masks for employees at Stormont Vail and University of Kansas Health System St Francis campus.

On Friday, Tracy Keegan, a principal at Williams Science and Fine Arts Magnet school, dropped off mask supplies at some students’ houses.

She even made a Zoom video showing students how to make them.

“Kids are wanting to help others even though they’re kind of trapped at home. And kids that want to do for others and recognizing the need in the community,” Keegan said.

A freshman at Highland Park High School, Kira Burney, said she volunteered to make masks so that essential workers knew they weren’t alone.

“My hope is with every mask there’s a closer chance to them being able to be with the people that they love. And being able to be with friends and family again,” Burney said.

Tracy Keegan said they’ll keep making the masks as long as there is a need.