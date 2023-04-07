TOPEKA (KSNT) – One Topeka school is taking its lessons about plants outside of the classroom.

Friday morning, third grade students at Topeka Collegiate School got the opportunity to plant 10 fruit trees on their playground. With the help of Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Kansas in providing the trees, Topeka Collegiate students are creating “Eagle Orchard.”

The orchard not only helps students learn about the growing cycle, but it also provides fresh fruit for the neighborhood.

Students planted all kinds of fruit trees: from apples to cherries to paw paw trees, which are native to Kansas. The school says this is a good opportunity to teach these kids the value of hard work and serving others.

“You know, not only is it going to serve a lot of people, you know, they also will learn hands-on what it takes from start to finish,” Leilani Grey, director of admissions, diversity and social responsibility with Topeka Collegiate said.

The school says it will be the responsibility of future third grade classes to maintain the orchard. And, even though fruit won’t grow right away, these student will still be at Topeka Collegiate to see the fruits of their own labor.