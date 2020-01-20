Topeka students remember Martin Luther King Jr.’s Legacy

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The community celebrated the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday.

It’s been more than 50 years since Dr. King Jr. rallied for racial equality during the Civil Rights Movement.

On this day of service, KSNT News learned just how far people in Topeka think we’ve come.

Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church awarded Topeka students for their creative works commemorating the life of Martin Luther King Jr.

Students created artwork and literary pieces that represented what diversity and acceptance look like to them.

One Topeka student said she’s experienced a lot more acceptance in the classroom but thinks society as a whole still has work to do when it comes to diversity.

“There are still things going on around I’ve witnessed before, I’ve seen it before on social media before,” Andrianna Buxton, a senior at Topeka West High School said. “But I think one day we will overcome it, but right now we’re still trying to find our way through it.”

Buxton took home first place for her essay on Monday.

She wrote about Harriet Tubman inspiring her to become a doctor one day who will help the less fortunate.