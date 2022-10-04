A student at Sheldon Head Start School tries on his new hat after receiving free winter apparel from Advisors Excel on Oct. 4.

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Students at Sheldon Head Start School received free winter outerwear on Tuesday.

Every student at Sheldon Head Start School went home today with a new winter coat, hat, pair of shoes and gloves. For the seventh year, Advisors Excel provided a shopping experience for Sheldon Head’s students, free of charge.

“We hope that everybody just has a lot of joy from this event, it’s one of our most favorite events from the year,” said Tracy Khounsavanhkillough, director of community engagement for Advisors Excel. “We hope that students feel the love and support from their community, and we hope the families feel that as well.”

Students were paired with an Advisors Excel employee or Sheldon Head staff to help assist the child in choosing from a wide variety of winter apparel. Advisors Excel hopes the clothes will help keep Sheldon Head students warm and relieve the financial burden for their families.

Additional coats have been reserved for students at Ross Elementary School, Pauline Central Elementary and Pauline South Elementary.