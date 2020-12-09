Topeka superintendent plays Mrs. Claus for children of first responders

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Public School Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson has been playing the part of Mrs. Claus.

“I get the pleasure of being chocolate Mrs. Claus,” Anderson said on KSNT this morning.

Anderson has been visiting the children of first responders. “I’ll be delivering some gifts and just saying thank you,” Anderson said.

Anderson also talked about taking Topeka schools year-round. “Right now we are in the study phase,” Anderson said. “People who want to learn more can listen to the livestream at 4 p.m. Wednesday.”