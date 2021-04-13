Topeka superintendent talks about successes, gun safety, transgender sports participation and the Early College Academy

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson spoke with KSNT News Tuesday morning and celebrated the district’s music program, which she said was one of the finest in the country.

The National Association of Music Educators recently singled out Topeka’s programs as one of the best.

Dr. Anderson also addressed the forthcoming budget from the state.

“I’m absolutely concerned, I think most educators across the state are concerned, and I would think parents should be concerned as well,” Dr. Anderson told KSNT. “We could lose two million to four million, we are in limbo.”

Dr. Anderson said the school board hasn’t had the discussion about gun safety after the Kansas Senate voted to pass a bill that aims to help Kansas kids know what to do when encountering a gun.

On transgender participation in sports Anderson said the district is an advocate for the marginalized.

“We do not support anything that is discriminatory. Our board has been an advocate for equity and justice, an not oppressing the marginalized, and that has not changed,” Anderson said.

Anderson talked about the Early College Academy which would enable Topeka students to graduate high school with an Associates degree.

“We are giving young people a running start,” Anderson said.