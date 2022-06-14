TOPEKA (KSNT) – One man is dead following a SWAT standoff in South Topeka on Tuesday.

According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, shortly before 8 a.m. on June 14 at a residence in the 200 block of SW Heights Road deputies attempted to make contact with an individual inside in relation to an overnight burglary and felony theft investigation. He also had a felony warrant for his arrest for aggravated battery driving under the influence.

Deputies were able to see potentially stolen items from the burglary and theft investigation at the property upon arrival. The individual was also spotted inside through a window with a firearm in his hand. Deputies retreated immediately and established a perimeter while waiting for further assistance.

The Crisis Negotiation Team with the SCSO spent several hours trying to make contact with the man and talk him out of the home. A search warrant was later obtained and the Special Weapons and Tactics Team used non-lethal tactics to encourage him to leave the residence.

(Photo By/Matthew Johnstone)

Close to 5 p.m., the SWAT team entered the home and found the man dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The incident is still being investigated.