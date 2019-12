TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Jayhawk Theatre and Topeka Swing Dance are gearing up for their event, A Big Band Christmas on Saturday.

Robin Bonsall with the Jayhawk Theatre stopped by KSNT News Friday morning to give all the details about the event. Topeka Swing Dance also performed live on the morning show to give a little taste of what you can expect if you attend.

Ticket information can be found HERE.