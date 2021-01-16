Topeka Symphony Orchestra says virtual concerts becoming popular

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Symphony Orchestra’s concerts are an event hundreds look forward to, and now they have gone virtual.

In October, at the beginning of the orchestra’s season, they held their concerts with a small audience. As county regulations have changed, they decided having no audience was the safer option. So, on Saturday they held their concert entirely virtual.

“You can only have 150 people in the hall, and we have 600 season members,” said Bob Keckeisen, executive director and principal percussionist for the orchestra. “So, we’ve gone with the streaming option and it’s been very, very popular and been very successful.”

People can buy tickets online and stream the concert right at home.

The orchestra has two concerts left this season. Saturday’s concert is available to watch for 72 hours following the livestream.