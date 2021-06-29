Topeka T-bone crash leaves person briefly trapped in car with injuries

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Tuesday crash in east Topeka injured two people and left one briefly trapped in their car, according to the Topeka Police Department.

A black sedan was pulling out around 5:14 p.m. from a Sinclair gas station at Southeast 6th and Deer Creek Trafficway when another car T-boned it, according to emergency crews on scene.

A TPD watch commander told KSNT News that the crash left a person trapped inside the black sedan briefly. They and one other person had minior injuries from the crash and were taken to a local hospital by an ambulance.

After the crash, a tow truck pulled the black sedan out from the Sinclair exit.