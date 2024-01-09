TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka is taking action to clear downed trees.

With heavy snowfall, the city is responding to several reports of fallen trees. City spokeswoman Gretchen Spiker said the city is taking swift action to clear roadways.

The City of Topeka has teams dedicated to ensuring roads are clear from snow, ice and downed trees. If a tree falls and blocks a roadway, the city asks residents to notify the city at 785-368-3111.

If there is a tree-related emergency, police dispatch can be called to notify forestry staff.

