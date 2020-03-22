Topeka tattoo parlor donates supplies to those in need

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Due to the coronavirus outbreak, like many businesses, Looking Glass Tattoo & Gallery in Topeka is temporarily closing its doors.

Since they won’t be doing any tattoos for a while, they decided to donate supplies they won’t be using like masks and gloves to people who could really use them.

Originally, they wanted to donate them to local hospitals, but the hospitals couldn’t take them.

Instead, they were able to donate the supplies to the YWCA and the Topeka VA.

Owner Judith White said before they closed their doors, they wanted to do something to help.

“Right now, a lot of people feel really helpless, hopeless and nervous,” said White. “This was something we knew we could do. We had some supplies here sitting doing nothing. We heard there were shortages of supplies.”

White said they typically close for a couple weeks around this time of year anyway, so that they can start preparing for the influx of appointments that are made once it gets warmer out.

While White hopes to be back in business sooner rather than later, she said their main priority is the health and safety of their customers.