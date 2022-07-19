TOPEKA (KSNT)- A recent tattoo shop burglary has left its owner saddened after losing several treasured items last week.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched early Friday morning on July 15, 2022 to the 5800 block of SW Topeka Blvd in response to a vandalism report.

Shop owner James Allen George “The Gypsy” noted that roughly $8,000 in jewelry and equipment were stolen from the Artist Alley Studio and Gallery. The stolen items included George’s four original tattoo machines that he has had for nearly 50 years.

“In all the years that I’ve been in business, I’ve never been broken in to,” George said. “Now that that has happened we are now locking down everything at night. Anybody breaks into us now, they’re going to have a really hard time getting to anything because everything is secure and locked down.”

George says he forgives whoever robbed his store, but wants his machines back as they’re near and dear to his heart.