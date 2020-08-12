Topeka teacher selected for national STEM development program, wins $2K grant for equipment

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Seaman Middle School teacher has been selected to participate in a STEM Scholar Program for “innovative middle school science teachers”, according to a news release.

Science teacher Rob Jackson is one of nine teachers to be selected across eight states for the program, which aims to provide additional training and tools for teachers to educate students about the STEM field.

Jackson spent a week at Western Kentucky University and also received a grant of up to $2 thousand for lab equipment to help with a project he is developing, according to a news release.

In addition to the grant and workshop, Jackson also received: