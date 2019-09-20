Topeka teacher wins grand prize from Sertoma Great Topeka Duck Race

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A Topeka teacher walked away with an $8,000 diamond bracelet from Calhoun’s Jewelers on Thursday.

It was the grand prize for the first place duck at the Sertoma Great Topeka Duck Race that took place Saturday.

Cindy Jones bought a duck from one of her students at Washburn Rural Middle School. It’s something she said she does every year, but she never thought she would actually win.

Now, she has a new bracelet and a new lesson plan.

“I looked it up online and it was 6,647 ducks and mine won,” said Jones. “So, I thought I’d ask the kids what’s the probability that I would win? And I would be like and I won!”

While they’re still waiting on the final total of money raised from the event, organizers say it’s close to $25,000.