TOPEKA (KSNT) – Classes begin Thursday, Jan. 4 for Topeka Public Schools (TPS), but teachers are getting a slight head start on the semester.

On Wednesday, educators in the district met at Highland Park High School for most of the day. They participated in lectures and activities to prepare themselves for the year. The district told 27 News this collaboration across TPS schools has become so important for student and teacher success.

“This is also a great opportunity for our teachers to collaborate and share ideas,” math consulting teacher Cherryl Delacruz said. “Success is not done alone and, so we work together and we share things that are working in our classroom and hopefully that can also be done in other classrooms.”

Spring break for USD 501 schools is the week of March 11.