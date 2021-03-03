Topeka teachers dress up for Read Across America Week

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – It’s Read Across America Week and some Topeka teachers are encouraging students to grab a book.

USD 501’s Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson surprised students at McCarter Elementary on Wednesday for the occasion.

She was dressed up as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz and another educator dressed up as Pinkalicious.

Students got a treat if they guessed what book character they were.

Dr. Anderson said McCarter is one of the highest performing schools in the 501 district for a reason.

“Why? Because they have kids who love to read,” she said. “We know reading is a big predictor in the success in college, after high school, and the success in general in life.”

Read Across America started in 1998 and is the United States’ largest celebration of reading.