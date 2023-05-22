TOPEKA (KSNT) – Educators in Topeka are being offered a special deal to help celebrate the start of summer this year.

The Lawrence-based Jefferson’s is offering a free entree to Topeka school employees at their Jefferson’s location in the Capital City, according to Jacob Ward with Mays Communications. This offer is available for dine-in only from May 22 to 28 for a free burger, wings, salad or handheld entree.

“Jefferson’s wants to thank school employees for their dedication throughout the school year and help them kick off their summer break on a high note,” said Jefferson’s President Brandon Graham. “If anyone deserves a thank you this time of year, it’s our hard-working local school employees.”

This offer is open for all Topeka school employees including teachers, administrators and support staff, according to Ward. Employees must show a valid school ID badge to receive the offer. Employees can be from any Topeka school district or private school.

Ward said there is a limit of one entree per school employee and the offer cannot be substituted for other menu items. The winds entree is a choice of 10 traditional wings or 12 boneless wings.

To find Jefferson’s in Topeka, go to 2915 Southwest Wanamaker Rd. during their hours which are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.