Topeka teachers get raise for 14th straight year

It’s a step up for Topeka Public Schools teachers.

Teachers and other certified staff have agreed to a $2,500 raise for the current school year. It’s the 14th straight year the district has agreed to a pay increase. Certain employees who have maxed out on the district’s salary schedule will only receive a $2,000 raise.

The starting salary for TPS teachers is now $43,500, which the district said is the highest starting salary for teachers in Shawnee County.

“Topeka Public Schools has remained a leader in having the highest teacher compensation in the region. Our teacher compensation is an investment in all of our students and in our community. We thank the legislature for helping us increase compensation again this year for staff. We value our dedicated educators and have demonstrated a continued commitment to supporting economic prosperity in Topeka by increasing teacher compensation,” superintendent Tiffany Anderson said in a statement.

As part of a negotiation between the teacher’s union and the school district, employees will see no increase in their health insurance premiums for the ninth year in a row.