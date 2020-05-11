Topeka teachers mail miniature cut-outs to comfort students

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Two Topeka teachers at McEachron Elementary found a fun way to make their students feel more connected while learning from home.

Sarah Kahle and Michelle Johnson with Topeka Public Schools mailed out miniature pictures of themselves. Their students then took pictures with the cut outs and shared their adventures with the class.

The teachers said it’s a way to comfort their students.

“They miss their friends, they miss the activities at school,” Johnson said. “Not being able to see their teachers every day and friends, it’s difficult but having the zoom meetings every day is helping.”

Along with the pictures, the teachers sent a poem and wrote about how much they missed their students.