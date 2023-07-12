TOPEKA (KSNT) – UPS workers in Topeka were ‘practice picketing’ in preparation for contract renegotiations happening at the end of July.

Secretary-Treasurer and Business Agent for Teamsters Local 696 Matt Hall said UPS moved a record volume of product throughout the pandemic, making $13 billion in profits last year. Hall says UPS workers deserve a share of that.

The ‘practice picket’ went from 8:30 a.m. until about 8:50 a.m. in front of the UPS Center on River Road, according to Hall.

UPS responded to KSNT 27 News with a statement and a risk assessment document from Deutsche Bank indicating UPS stock currently has a ‘buy’ outlook.

“We have made steady progress in our negotiations with the Teamsters on a wide array of issues,” the statement from UPS said. “Even so, we are not surprised to see some union members making their voices heard. We plan and expect to reach agreement on a new contract before the end of July that is a win for our employees, our company and customers, and the union.”

The Deutsche Bank document cited a sticking point for Teamsters as the removal of a separate class of drivers called 22.4 or “combination” class drivers. According to Deutsche Bank, 22.4 drivers was created so full-time drivers weren’t required to work on Saturdays.

Hall said UPS in Topeka has had workers driving 6 days a week for years.

“People need time to be with their family,” Hall said. “There needs to be a balance. For a company that makes $13 billion in profits, they can property staff to provide that balance.”

The contract with the Teamsters ends on July 31. Hall said he hopes UPS comes back with a proposal the workers deserve and if not “UPS will essentially be striking themselves.”