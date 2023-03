TOPEKA (KSNT) – Prosecutors have charged a 14-year-old with reckless second-degree murder and criminal use of a weapon for killing a 13-year-old, according to Mike Kagay, Shawnee County district attorney.

Kaleb Lane was killed in a shooting on March 16 in the 1300 block of SW Garfield, located in Central Topeka, near Huntoon and Washburn.

Kagay said the teen was also charged with criminal use of a weapon and is in custody.