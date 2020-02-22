Topeka teen describes attack after video goes viral

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A video showing a girl getting attacked in Topeka went viral Thursday afternoon, leading to the arrest of a 12-year-old girl.

KSNT News sat down with Madison Beaty, the 14-year-old girl who was attacked, to find out what led to the fight.

The attack happened right off of Washburn Avenue on Thursday morning.

Madison, who was punched and kicked, said she believes the fight was set up by a group of people she thought were her friends. She said she and a group of other students were walking home after hanging out at a friend’s house in Topeka Thursday.

She said that’s when a 12-year-old girl attacked her from behind.

“I was scared I didn’t know what to do,” Madison said.

While the attacker punched her and threw her to the ground, the group stood by and watched while one of them recorded the entire thing.

Madison says she is still confused about why anyone, especially people she considered friends, didn’t come to her rescue.

“[It] makes me feel like they were never my friends,” she said. “I mean I would stick up for them if it was them getting in a fight.”

Madison said the group of students has been bullying her since November.

“Calling me names and just saying they’re going to fight me at school and everything. They’ve just been off and on,” she said.

Her father, Micheal Beaty, says officials at Madison’s school were working with the group to get past their issues and that Madison felt comfortable enough to continue hanging out with them.

“No, no we’re made up, we talked about it, we’re all good, we’re friends, and it’s over with and we’re done,” Michael said.

The school district said it’s aware of the attack, but didn’t answer KSNT’s specific questions about what led to it.

After the attack, Madison’s father posted the video onto Facebook. In a matter of hours, the post went viral and the 12-year-old seen kicking Madison was arrested and booked by Topeka police for felony aggravated battery.

As of Friday afternoon, prosecutors were deciding whether or not to file charges, and police were looking for witnesses to the fight.

Madison’s family said they’ve been overwhelmed with messages from thousands of people all across the country praying for her and wanting to do something special for her like a photoshoot and spa day.