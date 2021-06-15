Topeka teen dies from weekend shooting, police say

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police have confirmed a 13-year-old girl has died from her injuries after a Saturday shooting.

The incident that has now killed a teen was the latter of two shootings over the weekend. Officers went around 11:30 a.m. to a reported shooting in the 1700 block of Southeast 31st Street. The Topeka Police Department found the 13-year-old girl there suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

While police have not released the name of the teen killed, a GoFundMe for funeral expenses has identified the teen killed only as DaMya. Police are investigating the incident as an accidental shooting.

A previous shooting Friday night in the 700 block of Southeast Hackberry injured a 15-year-old boy, according to police. TPD said it found him with a gunshot wound to the arm. The teenage boy refused a report and did not cooperate with investigators.

TPD said the two shootings were not connected.

Another shooting Tuesday morning in the 800 block of Southwest 11th Street was the third one in five days to hit a minor. Officers arrested Aneis L. Brown, 22, of Topeka after that shooting left his 2-year-old relative seriously injured, according to TPD.

The third shooting was ruled accidental like the one on Saturday. Brown now faces charges including:

Aggravated endangering of a child

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Possession of a hallucinogenic drug

Topeka Police Department Chief Bryan Wheeles made comments after the third shooting, saying the community is responsible for keeping its young children safe.