Topeka teen dies in late night shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Tuesday night shooting has killed a teenager in south Topeka, according to police.

Joheem Meredith, 18, arrived at a local hospital suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound, according to the Topeka Police Department. Investigators believe someone shot him around 9:30 p.m. at the White Lakes Apartments, near Southwest 37th and Topeka Boulevard.

Meredith later died at the hospital from his injuries, according to the Topeka Police Department.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the Topeka Police Department asks anyone with information to call its Criminal Investigation Bureau at (785) 368-9400.